Sports pundit Stephen A. Smith is piling on top of Dak Prescott and the Cowboys with his latest take that Jalen Hurts is the superior quarterback of the two on the Monday edition of ESPN’s First Take.

Smith often takes delight in reveling in the Cowboys’ misery, but he was not being facetious when he bluntly proclaimed that Hurts has passed Prescott in the NFL’s QB hierarchy. He weighed in on the debate after the former won his playoff game this past weekend and the latter once again lost his matchup.

“Jalen Hurts doesn’t say much, but goes out there and plays like somebody that has got a lot to say. Dak Prescott always says the right things, but when it’s time to play right he don’t get it done,” Smith said.

Hurts had three total touchdowns en route to leading the Eagles to a 38-7 drubbing of the New York Giants. He will be playing in the NFC Championship in front of a raucous home crowd. Prescott will not be joining him. He struggled in key moments against the San Francisco 49ers, throwing two interceptions that resulted in two San Fran field goals. The second one, in particular, was a back-breaker deep in enemy territory that may have determined the final outcome.

The dark cloud that has loomed over Prescott and his team continues to expand while Hurts’ star continues to rise. The third-year QB injected himself into the MVP conversation this season and is the focal point of one of the league’s most well-rounded offenses. Hurts threw for a career-high 3,701 passing yards and recorded 38 total scores. He missed a couple of weeks near the end of the season (shoulder), but looked sharp against the Giants as he led his team to an early 21-0 lead that allowed him to shift to cruise control for much of the game.

Jalen Hurts could do his part to bolster Smith’s argument when he attempts to book his first Super Bowl trip Sunday night against the 49ers.