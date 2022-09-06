Jason Peters clarifies his comments calling the Cowboys ‘arrogant’ during his Eagles tenure

The Dallas Cowboys shored up their offensive line by signing Jason Peters to a deal right before the start of the 2022 season. Peters, entering his age 40 season, figures to be part of the Cowboys solution when it comes to replacing star left tackle Tyron Smith after he tore his hamstring during training camp.

Peters is very familiar with the Cowboys considering how he played them two times a season during his tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles. Peters wasn’t too big of a fan of the Cowboys during his time with the Eagles, and even went as far as to call them “arrogant” during his time lining up against them.

Now that he’s a member of the Cowboys, Peters decided it would be a good idea to take a step back from his comments and clarify what he meant. Peters awkwardly tried to explain how he was referring to the Cowboys’ swagger when he labeled them as arrogant, which may not come across as a very convincing argument for Cowboys fans.

“Man, I don’t really call it arrogance. I mean, they had swagger – pretty much the same thing. The swagger, they’ll go in week in and week out with that swagger, you can tell how the defense plays. Dak and Zeke, scoring and everybody [wearing] their emotions on their shoulders. I mean I like that to be honest. That’s how we did it in Philly and that’s how we’re going to do it here.” – Jason Peters, Dallas Cowboys JUST IN: Dameon Pierce fantasy football owners will love Texans’ depth chart update