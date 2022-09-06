Jerry Jones reveals plan for Jason Peters ahead of Week 1 vs. Buccaneers

The Dallas Cowboys recently lost left tackle Tyron Smith until at least December due to injury and to make up for his absence, they signed 40-year-old veteran Jason Peters to their practice squad on Monday. The question is, will he be on the field come Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? It appears the answer is no.

Owner Jerry Jones explained how they’d like to “ease him along” and most importantly, let Peters serve as a mentor for rookie tackle Tyler Smith. Via PFT:

“We want to be prudent and recognize this isn’t his first year. In other words, we’ve got to ease him along,” Jones said.

Per Jones, Jason Peters’ playing time will be based on how he looks in practice and the progression of Smith in his first NFL season. Peters is all-in when it comes to helping the rookie succeed, too. Via ESPN:

“If Smith gets in there and starts rolling and they want to keep him. I am just going to help him,” said Peters.

Peters is a future Hall of Famer and obviously knows what it takes to succeed at this level. He played last season with the Chicago Bears and spent most of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles.

More than anything, this signing gives the Cowboys more depth and another guy who can provide top-notch coverage for quarterback Dak Prescott. If Smith is struggling, they have a guy in Jason Peters who can step in and deliver.

Dallas faces the Bucs in Week 1 and then the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2. Needless to say, this team will be tested right from the get-go. Perhaps we’ll Peters within the first pair of games.