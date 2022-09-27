Jason Peters immediately makes an impact for the Cowboys (Watch)

Though his NFL career will all but surely be remembered for his time playing left tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles, 40-year-old Jason Peters isn’t quite ready to hang up his cleats and ride off to the sunset just because Howie Roseman and company secured a new starter by the name of Jordan Mailata. No, after trying his hand at right guard in Philly and then left tackle in Chicago as a replacement for Teven Jenkins, Peters played the market once more and found himself with a new home in Arlington with fellow Arkansas graduate Jerry Jones as a member of the Dallas Cowboys.

Inserted into the game at left guard between 21-year-old Tyler Smith, who was the team’s first-round pick back in April, and typical center Tyler Biadasz, Peters immediately made an impact by absolutely suplexing Austin Calitro to the ground on a run play to Tony Pollard that freed up the collegiate Memphis to pick up a 46 yarder on the ground.

What? You didn’t catch the play? Check it out below via Blogging The Boys.

Goodness, I know Peters is almost 100 pounds heavier than Calitro, but you don’t often see 40-year-olds throwing dudes around like that unless they’re in the middle of a squared circle.

With Connor McGovern out for Week 3 with an ankle injury and Tyron Smith on IR, it’s safe to say the Cowboys are lucky they locked up Peters when they did and that they will be able to count on him in the short-term, as his services would have become more and more in-demand as the injuries continue to pile up league-wide.