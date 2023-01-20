It appears that Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys may be without a veteran force on the offensive line when they take on the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round. A hip injury could sideline left tackle Jason Peters.

“Cowboys LT Jason Peters (hip) sounds unlikely to play Sunday at 49ers. He won’t practice today, coach Mike McCarthy said.” wrote Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Jason Peters, who started at left tackle in the Wild Card round, has now missed two straight practices. The 40-year-old tackle, who is currently in his 18th season, has at times been a key contributor to this offensive line. He appeared in 10 games during the regular season. But it now appears that they may need to prepare to take the field without him on Sunday.

In the absence of Peters, the Cowboy will likely send out rookie tackle Tyler Smith.

The Cowboys will likely be in for a challenge when they take on Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs. The 49ers have now won 11 straight games and show no signs of slowing down.

But as of late, Prescott and the Cowboys have also played well. In the Wild Card round, they took down Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a final score of 31-14.

In the opening-round matchup, Prescott dominated. He threw for 305 yards and four touchdowns while adding 24 rushing yards and one touchdown on this ground.

In this divisional-round matchup of two longtime rivals, Prescott and the Cowboys will need a strong game if they hope to advance. Not having Peters on the field will unfortunately not help with that.