The San Francisco 49ers will be looking to end the Dallas Cowboys’ playoff aspirations for the second straight year when the two teams clash on Sunday in the Bay Area. But, head coach Kyle Shanahan isn’t taking America’s Team lightly, especially quarterback Dak Prescott. He just lit up the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and comes in with tons of momentum.

During media availability on Thursday, Shanahan discussed the challenge Dak presents for the stout Niners defense:

“When you’re a pure pocket passer who can make all the throws in there and read the defense really well and get the ball to the right spots and do it accurately — that’s why he’s had the career he has,” Shanahan said in his press conference, via 49erswebzone.com. “And when things do break down, he’s got a knack for how to get out of that pocket and make some off-schedule plays. And that’s why he has had such [a] successful career so far.”

San Fran limited Prescott to 23 of 43 for 254 yards, one TD, and one interception in the 23-17 win. He of course made a massive mistake on the final play of the game, too. On Monday against the Bucs, the Cowboys star was brilliant though, completing 25 of 33 passes for 305 yards and four touchdowns. He ripped apart the Tampa secondary.

However, Kyle Shanahan is very aware of what the signal-caller is capable of and his defensive unit will be ready. The Cowboys are confident as could be at the moment. This could be a matchup for the ages as Brock Purdy and Dak Prescott go head-to-head.