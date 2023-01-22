In a bit of a good news for the Dallas Cowboys, safety Jayron Kearse has been given the greenlight to play in their divisional round showdown against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Kearse’s status has been a major question mark heading to the high-profile showdown. The 28-year-old was dealing with a knee injury and had been limited in practice all week. In fact, he was only able to play in 42 out of the 82 snaps in their Wild Card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per Pro Football Talk.

The Cowboys have been monitoring Kearse’s condition throughout the week, especially since there’s a short gap between their Monday Night Football Wild Card and their Divisional Round showdown. Fortunately, Kearse is able to recover in time to be ready for the crucial 49ers meeting.

Dallas could really use Jayron Kearse’s help. He seems to be thriving at the right time for the Cowboys, having also picked Tom Brady in the end zone in their last game. Overall in the 2022regular season, he recorded 77 tackles, seven tackles for loss, five passes defended, one forced fumble and one interception. He has also started in all the 14 matches he played.

Hopefully Jayron Kearse’s knee injury won’t limit him in any way against the 49ers. San Francisco, led by rookie QB Brock Purdy, has been one of the hottest teams in the NFL right now and the team has yet to lose since late October 2022. If the Cowboys want to win, Kearse will play a crucial role in making that happen.