Ahead of Sunday’s divisional round matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, the Dallas Cowboys are watching the status of safety Jayron Kearse and tackle Jason Peters as the clock is ticking to game-time.

Monitoring the condition of Jayron Kearse and Jason Peters during a short week is the bad news for the Cowboys. The good news is everyone else on the roster, with the exception of defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (limited), were full participants at Wednesday’s practice, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Cowboys held a walkthrough today while preparing for 49ers on short week. If it was a practice, LT Jason Peters (hip) is an estimated non-participant. Limited: S Jayron Kearse (knee) and DE DeMarcus Lawrence (foot). Everyone else on 53-man roster a full participant. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 18, 2023

From this report, it sounds like Kearse is on track to play if he’s listed as a limited participant the Wednesday before a game. He’s nursing a knee injury, suffered in a victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Monday night’s wild-card matchup.

As for Peters, that might be a different story. He was listed as a non-participant with an ailing hip, but this could also be a matter of getting a veteran as much rest as possible before going against a defensive line as physical as one the 49ers possess. After all, Peters is 40-years-old.

It’s important to point out, per Gehlken, this was a walkthrough, not a full practice. So this could have been running plays at half-speed, or something as simple as a workout or stretching.

With this being the postseason, there won’t be much that will keep these players from being out there with their teammates. If bets are being made, count on Kearse and Peters being out there when it’s time to play. They’ll need them if they want to advance to the NFC Championship Game.