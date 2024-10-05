The Dallas Cowboys will be without wide receiver Brandin Cooks in Week 5 due to an injury, which means others could be in line for playing time. One of those players is rookie Ryan Journoy, who has yet to play this season.

The sixth-round pick did show well in preseason action however, reeling in seven catches for 53 yards and two touchdowns after suffering a knee injury in training camp. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones clearly sees something special in Journoy and made a bold comparison between him and Dez Bryant on 105.3 the FAN.

Quotes via Todd Archer:

“I’m anxious to see him make his first catch with the Dallas Cowboys, but he may be something special for us. On a personal basis, he’s got Dez Bryant stuff to him. Boy, is he an athlete. Glad to see him get this opportunity.”

Jones is a fan and believes Journoy has a ton of athleticism. Bryant is obviously a Cowboys legend and accomplished a lot in the NFL. It remains to be seen if Journoy will even have a big role with Cooks sidelined. KaVontae Turpin and Jalen Tolbert will probably get targeted more by Dak Prescott over Journoy.

However, the former Southeast Missouri State standout has proven that he can be a potential weapon for America's Team. It will take a lot to get on Bryant's level, but if he starts to get some targets, Journoy could make his mark with the Cowboys. He just needs more opportunity.

Dallas heads into Week 5 without Cooks, Micah Parsons, and DeMarcus Lawrence. They will be looking to beat a solid Pittsburgh Steelers team who have been playing well. The Cowboys are sitting at 2-2 and desperately need a win to avoid dropping under .500. Kick-off on Sunday Night Football is scheduled for 5:20 PM PT. The Steelers own a 3-1 record.