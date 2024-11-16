Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten has gotten into the high school football coaching ranks with Argyle Liberty Christian, and is already hoping to win his second state championship.

Given the fact that he's an alumnus of the Cowboys, team owner and general manager Jerry Jones was asked during his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan about his thoughts on Witten potentially coaching in the NFL. And without a pause, Jones emphatically answered in the affirmative.

Not only did Jones compare Witten to Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, a former tight end in his own right, but also that his past NFL experience gives him special insight into the grueling demands of what it takes to be successful, via The Dallas Morning News.

“Yes. Without hesitation, yes. He has something you can’t draw up,” Jones said. “Reminds me a lot of our other tight end who is head coach up there at Detroit right now. His own words when he’s parting ways with the team, ‘Boys it’s in the dirt. It’s down in the dirt. That’s where it is.’”

“Without a question, he can become — above high school — he can become a coach,” Jones said. “He has extraordinary work ethic. He absolutely calls on his teammates and would call on his players as a coach. So, yeah. He can be a top coach.”

Witten played 16 seasons during his NFL career with the Cowboys, amassing 12,977 yards on 1,215 catches with 72 touchdowns. He also played one season for the Las Vegas Raiders. He earned eight Pro Bowl nominations during his career and was a 2x First-team All-Pro.

Jason Witten twice retired as a member of the Cowboys

Witten initially decided to end his playing career in April of 2018, and he soon joined Monday Night Football for the approaching 2018 NFL season. However, he had a change of heart and returned to the Cowboys in February of 2019, inking a one-year, $4.5 million deal.

After appearing in all 16 regular season games for Dallas in 2019, he joined the Las Vegas Raiders for one final NFL season. But he officially retired as a member of the Cowboys, signing a one-day contract to officially call it a career with the team he spent the majority of his playing days with.

In early February of 2021, he took the head coaching position at Argyle Liberty Christian in Argyle, Texas, and coached them to a Division II state championship in 2023.