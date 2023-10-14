Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is always willing to share his thoughts, and oftentimes he says something that is bound to raise some eyebrows. Friday, he gave San Francisco 49ers fans plenty of sports radio talk material after comparing their quarterback, Brock Purdy, to someone Cowboys fans know very well.

“When I see Purdy perform the way he does, I immediately go in my mind to Kellen {Moore} and I think of how outstanding a quarterback Kellen was,” Jones told Dallas' 105.3 The Fan on Friday, per Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein. “You might say, ‘well does he have the arm talent or does he have the size or does he have the speed?' Yet Kellen won [50 of 53] college games. Purdy didn’t quite have that kind of number but boy, do they know how to play football. “And they know how to execute.”

Although likening Purdy to a quarterback who played in just two NFL games (went o-2 in 2015-6 with the Cowboys) might seem unusual, Kellen Moore brought Boise State to historic heights. He led the Broncos to an undefeated season in 2009, was a Heisman finalist in 2010 and threw for 43 touchdown passes in his senior season. It is truly one of the more underrated careers in college football.

Leadership, IQ has boosted 49ers' Brock Purdy and Kellen Moore

Moore joined Dallas' coaching staff and served as the offensive coordinator from 2019-22. The two sides parted ways last year after the team again failed to clear the NFC Divisional Round in the playoffs. Moore now serves the same role for the Los Angeles Chargers.

When really examining what Jerry Jones said, one should be able to appreciate the compliment. Overcoming physical limitations to become a viable starting quarterback on a Super Bowl contender is no easy task. Against all odds, Brock Purdy has carved out a path for himself in the NFL, one that will surely net him a big payday down the road.

Intangibles are why Kellen Moore became an OC at 30 years of age, and why Mr. Irrelevant can realistically hoist the Lombardi Trophy come February. But Jones will be roasted for the comment, regardless of the sentiment.