The Dallas Cowboys were thoroughly embarrassed on their home turf Sunday afternoon, suffering one of the worst defeats in team history at the hands of the Detroit Lions. Detroit dominated in every facet of the game, cruising to a 47-9 victory.

The 38-point margin was the Cowboys' largest loss since a 43-3 defeat to the Minnesota Vikings in 1988, making it the fifth-worst loss in franchise history. And it all took place on team owner and general manager Jerry Jones' birthday, no less.

Head coach Mike McCarthy, whom Jones said he had no plans on replacing following the humiliating setback, arrived two hours late for his press conference on Monday afternoon. After apologizing for his tardiness, McCarthy explained that the Cowboys simply don't have the basics in order right now, via Yahoo Sports.

“Our basics are not in order,” McCarthy said. “It’s stating the obvious, it starts with the turnover ratio. Fundamentals of football are part of your everyday existence in this game. We cannot function where we are as far as the number of giveaways and lack of takeaways.”

“So really, I just kept it about football,” he continued. “The technique, fundamentals and how you improve that, the focus with that. The number of moving parts. Regardless of that, we need to be more connected, more uniform. Just kept it about the things we did do, didn’t do and make sure the direction was clear and the direction we’re going.”

The Cowboys are entering their bye week and won't be in action until they take on the San Francisco 49ers on October 27 at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Jerry Jones insisted that he's not considering firing Mike McCarthy

After the loss, Jones was asked directly by reporters if he was considering a coaching change. Clearly frustrated, he responded firmly, stating that he had no intention of making any such move, via USA Today.

“Oh, I haven't even considered that,” he said. “I'm not considering that. Just so you're clear, I'm not considering that.”

“That would be a hypothetical. In that matter, do you think I'm an idiot? Do you?” Jones continued “Ok. Well, I'm not going to hypothetical with you about would I consider a coaching change in light of the timing we're sitting here with. I'm not. At all.”

For now, McCarthy’s job security seems safe. However, it would be in his best interest to do whatever it takes to get the Cowboys back on track before their next game.