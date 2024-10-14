The Dallas Cowboys' celebration of Jerry Jones' birthday did not go as planned. Dallas got blown out in front of their home crowd again, this time losing 47-9 against Detroit. The loss has Cowboys fans furious, with some calling for head coach Mike McCarthy to be fired.

Count Skip Bayless among them. Bayless posted a fiery and emotional video on social media after yesterday's blowout loss.

“I just had to watch the fourth straight Dallas Cowboys home game in which they were blown out by halftime,” Bayless began, clearly emotional and wearing a Cowboys hat and jersey. “Annihilated, humiliated, and I have been devastated having to watch the team I grew up loving play like this. Embarrass us all like that.”

Bayless did not hold back when talking about coach McCarthy.

“And I ask you,” Bayless continued, “how in the name of Thomas Wade Landry does Mike McCarthy still have a job? I asked that question after last year's home playoff game in which we were the No. 2 seed playing the No. 7 seed Packers, the youngest team in the league. And the Packers had us down 27-0 before halftime.”

Bayless even took a shot a owner Jerry Jones to conclude his video.

“Jerry, how do you not fire McCarthy?” Bayless concluded. “It's because he's your best friend and maybe your only friend. Happy birthday Jerry, 82. And I'm dying over here.”

Cowboys left searching for answers after another embarrassing home loss in Week 6

Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys will need to find some answers ASAP if they want to turn their season around.

On offense, the Cowboys need to stop overcomplicating the game. Dallas paid both Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb massive contract extensions this offseason. They need to be the focal point of the offense, not Rico Dowdle or Jake Ferguson. This is their best solution aside from adding new talent, which it feels a little late in the season to be doing.

On defense, the situation is ever worse. Dallas is incredibly banged up on that side of the ball with Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, and Marshawn Kneeland all injured. And that's just edge rushers. One realistic mid-season change could be schematic tweaks. If that doesn't work, we may see a coaching change on defense, with defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer the likely victim.

Dallas is still alive in the NFC East, but they need to start winning games. The Cowboys are 3-3 after the loss, but their schedule does not get any easier in the coming weeks.

Next up for the Cowboys is a road game against the 49ers in Week 7. They follow that up with a road game in Atlanta, then two straight home games against the Eagles and Texans. Dallas needs to find a way to go .500 in that four-game stretch or their postseason chances will start looking grim.