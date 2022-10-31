Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys took care of business at home Sunday against the visiting Chicago Bears, scoring a 49-29 win to improve to 6-2 going into a bye in Week 9. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones shared some of his thoughts about the play of his team in the Bears game, including the performance of Prescott, which he says was the best he’s seen from the quarterback this season.

Jerry Jones with his overall thoughts on how the Cowboys are playing and how Dak Prescott played today: pic.twitter.com/kwZXTrYqhE — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 30, 2022

The game against the Bears was just Dak Prescott’s second appearance since suffering a hand injury in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In Week 7, Prescott made his return to the field, passing for 207 yards and a touchdown with zero interceptions on 19-of-25 completions. He stepped it up a bit in Week 8 versus the Bears, completing 21 of his 27 throws for 250 yards and a couple of touchdowns against an interception. Given the texture of the game, Prescott did not really need to throw a lot against the Bears, with the Cowboys enjoying a big lead for the most part of the game.

Jones also said that he was “satisfied” with the record the Cowboys have put together just before the bye week.

Via Jon Machota of The Athletic:

“Jerry Jones on the Cowboys being 6-2 entering the bye week: ‘More than satisfied. I’ll take it. I don’t want a do-over. Jones would’ve gladly taken 6-2 if offered after Dak Prescott fractured his thumb in Week 1. ‘In a minute, I would’ve walked to Chicago to get it.'”

After their bye, the Cowboys will head to Wisconsin for a road game against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in Week 10.