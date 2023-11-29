A woman claiming to be the daughter of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has refiled a lawsuit against him.

Alexandra Davis, a 26-year-old congressional aide who claims she is the daughter of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, has refiled a defamation case Tuesday against the billionaire and two associates, alleging that they hatched a plan to portray her as an “extortionist,” according to ESPN.

Last month, Federal Judge Robert W. Schroeder III tossed out much of the defamation lawsuit filed by Alexandra Davis against Jerry Jones, his longtime personal lawyer Donald P. Jack and Jim Wilkinson, who is a communications consultant for the Jones family.

Originally, Davis sued Jones in March 2022 seeking recognition as his biological father. The defamation claim from this past March accused Jones along with Donald P. Jack and Jim Wilkinson of waging a public campaign that attacker her character based on false statements and accusations that they knew were false, according to ESPN.

Robert W. Schroeder III said he determined that some of the alleged defamatory statements about Davis were either true or were “not defamatory,” according to ESPN. Schroeder also ruled that Davis qualified as a limited public figure.

Schroeder did give Davis and her lawyers a chance to refile the complaint, and the new complaint alleges that Wilkinson and Jack falsely accused Davis “of being an extortionist and portrayed Plaintiff as attempting to ‘shakedown' Defendant Jones.”

The new claim also alleges that the defendants worked closely with ESPN reporter Don Van Natta Jr., who wrote stories about the case, while also working with other media outlets to ensure they reported the statements that were given to Natta.