After DaRon Bland set the single-season record for most pick-6's, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones praised the breakout cornerback.

After Trevon Diggs was ruled out for the season with an ACL injury, the Dallas Cowboys had a major problem. Stephon Gilmore is still a solid corner, but they needed another CB to step up for the season. Well, it seems like the team has found another stud cornerback in DaRon Bland.

DaRon Bland entered their Thanksgiving game on the cusp of setting the record for most pick-6's (INTs returned for a TD) in a season. He completed that milestone after picking off Sam Howell and returning it 63 yards for a Cowboys TD. After the game, owner Jerry jones dished on the determination Bland showed in his run towards the end zone, per ESPN's Todd Archer.

“It's one thing to intercept the ball. It's another thing to mentally expect to take it maybe to the end zone,” Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said. “That's another dimension that I think we all ought to look at. That run he made into the end zone, I don't care if it was a quarterback trying to tackle him, that run was a determined run.”

Bland's pick-6 against the Commanders was his fifth pick-6 of the season. Aside from that, he also has two more INTs that weren't returned for a TD. It's one thing to pick off a quarterback in the NFL, but taking it to the house is another challenge on its own. The Cowboys CB had to fight to get to the endzone, but he made it there. It's not like he's hunting for INTs to his own detriment: he's allowed a respectable 51% completion rate when targeted this season.

Having a defense that can essentially score points is a luxury that only a few teams have. With playmakers such as Bland, Gilmore, and Micah Parsons, the Cowboys have one of the most formidable defenses in the league. Will this finally be the season they make it to the Super Bowl?