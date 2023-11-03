Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is going viral for his use of the phrase 'glory hole,' when celebrating the Rangers' World Series win

Jerry Jones is at it again. The Dallas Cowboys owner is causing social media to erupt following his latest comments.

Jones appeared on the Dallas radio station, 105.3 The Fan, to speak on the Texas Rangers' historic World Series championship victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Though, as he tends to do sometimes, the outspoken billionaire might have gotten a little carried away.

“It is the absolute GLORY HOLE to have that elusive win to be the champion,” he said, per BillyGee. It's been a while since Jones and the Cowboys won a Super Bowl, but it is hard to believe that such a phrase was ever an acceptable way to describe a title run. The 1990s were a crazy time, however, so who knows.



Jerry Jones on 105.3 The Fan at The Texas Rangers parade:

“It is the absolute GLORY HOLE to have that elusive win to be the champion” 😅 #DallasCowboys #CowboysNation #TexasRangers pic.twitter.com/6fnW49uwEY — BillyGee (@IMBillyGee) November 3, 2023

Before people start doing some additional digging, it is important to mention that the adult term does have a different connotation. Aside from the more common meaning, which we won't go into here, a glory hole also refers to oil drilling- the industry where Jones accrued much of his fortune. Based on the past, though, he should have known the type of reaction his unique choice of words would elicit.

After all, he has publicly uttered the phrase before, as recently as 2022. Whether it's his profession, or a free-flowing manner of speaking that is synonymous with many 81-year-olds, Jerry Jones has managed to make news once again. One shudders to think what he will say if his Cowboys (5-2) earn a road win against the Philadelphia Eagles (7-1) on Sunday.