The Dallas Cowboys took down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round, booking their ticket to the Divisional Round where they’ll face the San Francisco 49ers. The Niners will enter the game on two additional days of rest, having played their Wild Card matchup vs. the Seahawks on Saturday. Despite what could be seen as an advantage for the 49ers ahead of the clash, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he’s not worried about the playoff schedule. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, via ProFootball Talk, Jones said that the schedule was “not at all” unfair for the Cowboys.

Via ProFootball Talk:

“Not at all. Not at all. That’s what we were dealt. We got to play in front of the nation. We got an extra day to get ready for tonight. Good thing. The result, we’ll go play on a short week. We’ve done that Thanksgiving Day, played short weeks. . . . I don’t see that being a disadvantage.”

While some may think the Cowboys’ already tough matchup will be made harder by their shorter week of rest, Jones isn’t going to use that as an excuse for his team. After their disappointing playoff exit against the 49ers last season, Jones will be eager to exact revenge, and he’s expressing confidence in his team’s ability to produce a win on a short week of rest.

The Cowboys will be flying back to Dallas after Monday night’s playoff win vs. the Buccaneers, but will have to travel again ahead of their clash vs. the 49ers. With a shorter resting period and two travel days added into the mix, Jerry Jones still refuses to use the schedule as an excuse for his team.