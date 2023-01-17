While Jerry Jones is sure to be pleased with the Dallas Cowboys 18-0 lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at halftime, he is still shocked at his kicker Brett Maher’s performance. Maher has set postseason history, in the worst way, and Jones couldn’t help but smile in disbelief.

The Cowboys scored three first half touchdowns against the Buccaneers. After all three scores, Maher went on to miss the extra point. He became the first kicker in NFL history to miss three extra points in a postseason game. After the third XP miss, Jones was seen smiling out of sheer shock in his press box.

Jerry Jones may cut Brett Maher and I can’t blame him pic.twitter.com/BelCrXMibK — Casey Halpern (@CaseyHalp) January 17, 2023

Maher was one of the more consistent kickers during the regular season. He went 50-of-53 on his extra points. While he has yet to attempt a field goal against the Buccaneers, Maher hit 90.6% of his field goals during the regular season.

Maher’s extra point woes might be an anomaly. However, Jerry Jones cannot afford to take any chances. The Cowboys lost in the Wild Card round of last season’s playoffs. They haven’t competed for an NFC Championship since 1995, when they won the Super Bowl.

Despite Maher’s struggles, the Cowboys still hold an early lead over the Buccaneers. However, they certainly won’t look past a Tampa Bay offense led by Tom Brady.

Fans won’t let Maher forget about his disastrous first half anytime soon. But if the Cowboys want to advance in the postseason and take down the Buccaneers they’ll need to keep their foot on the gas offensively and have their kicker actually convert an extra point.