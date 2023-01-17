Dallas Cowboys veteran left tackle Jason Peters will not return to Monday night’s NFC Wild-Card Round game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after exiting the field with a hip injury (h/t Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News).

The 40-year-old Peters was part of the Cowboys’ starting offensive unit against the Buccaneers. It was only his second overall start of the season, as noted by Jane Slate of the NFL Network prior to the game.

The Dallas Cowboys will start Jason Peters at LT tonight. His 2nd start of the season. The Cowboys 5th offensive line combo. Peters will see his 7th postseason appearance and is a sign the #Cowboys won’t shy away from the passing game

Peters was signed by Dallas to its practice squad back in September 2022 before being promoted to the active roster weeks later. Even though the veteran had not seen much action in the regular season, the Cowboys trusted his abilities and experience to make a big difference for the team against Tampa Bay.

Perhaps the blowout nature of Monday’s game made it easier for the Cowboys to rule Peters out for the remainder of the night. The hope is that he did not suffer an injury that is serious enough to keep him out of next week’s matchup against the San Francisco 49ers — assuming, of course, that the Cowboys finish the job versus the NFC South division champions.