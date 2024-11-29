The Dallas Cowboys may have earned a win over the New York Giants on Thanksgiving, but they're still a ways away from being contenders. Still, if the Cowboys want to end their season on a win streak, adding one of their best defensive players back into the fold would certainly help.

Jerry Jones said Dallas will, “more than likely,” have defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence back for their next game against the Cincinnati Bengals, via 105.3 The Fan, h/t Jon Machota of The Athletic. Lawrence has been on injured reserve with a foot injury.

He picked up that injury that last time the Cowboys played the Giants, ironically also on Thursday Night Football. The ailment has taken him out for the majority of the season, meaning his return may be too little too late in terms of wins and losses. However, he is sure to give the defensive side a boost to round out the campaign.

In the four games he played before his injury, Lawrence racked up 14 tackles, five quarterback hits and three sacks. Even missing as much time as he has, Lawrence is tied for fourth on the team in sacks.

The defensive end is set to be a free agent after the season. A strong showing at the end of the year will bode well for him during the offseason. Whether it be with the Cowboys or elsewhere, whoever signs Lawrence's next paycheck wants to see a healthy pass rusher getting at the quarterback.

It appears like Dallas will get that opportunity in Week 14. The Cowboys can make it two in a row if they can find a way to stop Joe Burrow and the Bengals. He might be just one player, but DeMarcus Lawrence is now on track to be back on the defensive line and is sure to pack a punch.