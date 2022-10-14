Cowboys owner Jerry Jones responds to ESPN’s bombshell Daniel Snyder story

It hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing for Daniel Snyder over the past few years. From having to change his team’s name, forever ruining their namesake rivalry with the Dallas Cowboys, to his stadium literally collapsing on Jalen Hurt, and even an NFL investigation that resulted in then-Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden catching a stray, Snyder’s recent run has been less than ideal, especially since fans aren’t exactly enthused with the name and uniforms of his now-Commanders.

Unfortunately for Snyder, things have taken a significant turn for the worse when it comes to his perception among fans of the league and its owners too, as ESPN just filed a report titled “Sources: Commanders boss Snyder claims ‘dirt’ on NFL owners, Goodell” – a title that might actually be putting the severity of the report mildly.

With claims that Snyder has amassed a treasure trove of blackmail just in case the league tries to force him out in the not-too-distant future, one of the surprise losers of the report was Jerry Jones, who was explicitly mentioned as one of the owners who is no longer interested in covering for his long-time friend, as you can read below via an excerpt from the story.

League sources say the NFL is aware that Snyder has claimed to be tracking owners. But none of the owners or sources would reveal how they learned of Snyder’s alleged effort to use private investigators. It’s also unclear how many owners are said to have been targeted, though sources say they believe it’s at least six. One owner was told by Snyder directly that he “has dirt on Jerry Jones,” a team source told ESPN, though the nature of the information was unclear. Another source confirmed that Snyder has told a confidant that he has “a file” on Jones, the Dallas Cowboys owner who has served as Snyder’s friend, mentor and longtime firewall of support. Snyder’s fears might not be totally unfounded. Jerry Jones recently told confidants that he “might not be able” to protect Snyder any longer. Snyder has also “badmouthed” Jones, telling an owner recently, “he’s only out to get in your pocket. He’ll sell you down the river. You can’t trust him,” a senior executive close to the owner said. “Snyder’s already lost Jerry,” the source added.

Wild? You bet; fortunately, Jones went on 105.3 The Fan to discuss his involvement in the Snyder story.

The Dallas Cowboys owner is understandably conflicted.

Speaking with the hosts on 105.3 The Fan about the Cowboys season and their game with the Philadelphia Eagles, Jones commented on the Snyder report, as passed along by The Athletic’s Dallas Cowboys writer Jon Machota.

“I don’t have anything to say about it other than I don’t know where people got the supposed resource from me. Anything in that was news to me. If anybody wants to put something in my car or listen on the phone, get in line.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Jones commented on his friendship with the Commanders owner, as detailed in a follow-up report by ESPN.

“I’ve got a long relationship with Dan,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “It’s certainly a competitive one on the field and one that is a part of the NFL.”

“They just are not because of the competitive aspect and what it means to individual owners to compete and represent those various NFL teams,” he said. “It’s not a natural partnership at all. But that still doesn’t mean you don’t have a lot of respect for owners, and I do.”

Needless to say, keep an eye on this story, as it’s only going to get more interesting as time goes on.