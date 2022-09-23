Jerry Jones reveals real ‘issue’ with Amari Cooper with Cowboys after hot Browns start

The Dallas Cowboys made the shocking decision to let wide receiver Amari Cooper walk in free agency this offseason. The belief appeared to be that Jerry Jones and the Cowboys brass knew CeeDee Lamb was the better receiver. After Cooper surpassed 100 yards receiving with a touchdown for the second straight game Thursday night, Jones addressed the decision.

Jerry Jones on Amari Cooper on @1053thefan: “The issue with Amari Cooper was how much we were paying him, and what we could do with that money. Completely. Amari Cooper is a real good player. Top player.” https://t.co/W3vRApkcVT — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) September 23, 2022

“The issue with Amari Cooper was how much we were paying him, and what we could do with that money. Completely, Amari Cooper is a real good player. Top player,” said Jones.

It’s good to hear Jones acknowledge how good Cooper is. Too bad they didn’t decide to pay him this offseason instead of letting him go. Michael Gallup is still recovering from offseason ACL surgery. Lamb has thus far underwhelmed with just nine catches for 104 yards. Cooper had nine catches for 101 yards last week and seven for 101 again last night.

Granted, the Cowboys lost QB Dak Prescott to a hand injury in the fourth quarter of their season opening loss to the Buccaneers. But it’s not like Prescott and Lamb had done anything that entire game prior to the injury.

Jones referenced money being the reason they didn’t bring Cooper back. Amari Cooper signed a deal worth $20 million to join the Browns. That money was then mostly converted into a signing bonus so he didn’t affect the cap. That’s something the Cowboys could have also done.

Instead, Jones gave Gallup a five-year, $62.5 million contract. You know, that same aforementioned receiver who isn’t playing football. Meanwhile, Cooper is reminding everyone why he was a four-time Pro Bowl receiver with Tyrod Taylor as his quarterback.