Tony Romo mistakenly called Taylor Swift Travis Kelce's wife during the Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills game.

The Kansas City Chiefs are in an interesting spot, down 14-0 to the Buffalo Bills, but Tony Romo caused some stir while Taylor Swift was shown on the broadcast after a catch by tight end Travis Kelce.

It is well-known that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are in a relationship, but then Tony Romo seemingly mistakenly said that Swift was Kelce's wife.

"As you see [Travis] Kelce's wife Taylor Swift in the audience… I'm sorry, girlfriend." Does Tony Romo know something we don't? 😂pic.twitter.com/TJh5nHuZZA https://t.co/4U1dHtSoxV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 10, 2023

This will undoubtedly catch the attention of Taylor Swift fans as the clip circulates on social media. It will be interesting to see the reaction to Romo's comments.

For now, Kelce and the Chiefs will try to come back from what was once a 14-0 deficit in the game. It is a crucial game for the Chiefs as they try to keep hopes for the No. 1 seed in the AFC alive. It is crucial for the Bills as well, as they sit at 6-6 and need any win they can get to try to make the playoffs in the AFC.

These two teams have matchup up a lot in recent years. The AFC divisional playoff game in the 2021 season was the most memorable, but the regular season game last season was a classic as well. This one has a good chance of being a great game as well.

While the play on the field is going to be interesting to watch, Romo's comments are going to gerner a lot of attention. It will be interesting to see if Swift is shown any more throughout the game, and if any more memorable moments come from it.