Jerry Jones slaps Antonio Brown with harsh reality on joining Cowboys

Former embattled NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown earlier this week made a comment to TMZ Sports that caught the attention of football fans everywhere. He made it clear he would like to play football again, saying “Tell Jerry Jones to call me.” Jones of course if the owner of ‘America’s Team,’ the Dallas Cowboys.

Jones is unlike most professional team owners. He has his nose in just about every part of the business. That includes personnel decisions. To no one’s surprise, that quote reached him. He responded in kind, but shut the notion of the Cowboys acquiring Brown down.

“We’re good,” Jones said of Brown’s interest. “But, we want to give these young guys a real chance to make this team.”

The Cowboys certainly could use a receiver with the level of talent of Brown. They let former Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper go in free agency. Michael Gallup is still working his way back from a torn ACL. James Washington was hurt earlier in training camp and CeeDee Lamb is dealing with a foot injury that required stitches recently.

The only other Cowboys receivers on the roster are playing most people have never heard of, including Jalen Tolbert, Noah Brown and Dennis Houston. But that goes to show how badly Brown has burned bridges across the NFL.

After Tom Brady convinced the Buccaneers to bring him in, he burned the franchise walking out on them during a game against the New York Jets. AB has been doing well as a rapper but appears to want back into football. The Cowboys just don’t seem like they are willing to make that concession.