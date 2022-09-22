fbpx
Connect with us

NFL

Cowboys GM Jerry Jones tries to sell Cooper Rush-Dak Prescott QB controversy, but Ezekiel Elliott isn’t buying it

Cowboys, Jerry Jones, Cooper Rush, Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott

It’s just been just two games (barely) and already, there’s a lot of hype surrounding Cooper Rush as the new Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback. Dak Prescott is still out of commission after undergoing thumb surgery, and at this point, Rush’s strong play has led to whispers about the 28-year-old potentially replacing Prescott as the Cowboys’ QB1 on a more permanent basis.

For his part, it is clear that Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones is well aware of all this talk. As a matter of fact, he loves the narrative so much that he himself has done his bit to stoke the flame (via Cowboys reporter Jon Machota of The Athletic):

“Of course I want it,” Jones stated. “Of course, it means we’ve won. If he comes in here and plays as well as Prescott play, if Rush played that well over these next games ahead, I’d walk to New York to get that.”

Jones obviously has a lot of trust in Rush, and this is one of the reasons why the Cowboys opted against signing a new quarterback amid Prescott’s injury. So much so, that the 79-year-old even likened the Rush-Prescott situation to when Dak took over the helm from Tony Romo:

Jerry Jones is obviously trying to create more buzz surrounding Rush and Prescott, but for his part, Dallas star running back Ezekiel Elliot sees right through it:

“Jerry wants you clicking and listening to all of it. Marketing,” Zeke said.

Elliot also made it abundantly clear that there’s no sort of discord inside the Cowboys locker room and that at this point, Dak Prescott still remains to be “the guy.”

Blake Martinez, Las Vegas Raiders, Baltimore Ravens
JUST IN:
Related Topics