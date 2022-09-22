Cowboys GM Jerry Jones tries to sell Cooper Rush-Dak Prescott QB controversy, but Ezekiel Elliott isn’t buying it

It’s just been just two games (barely) and already, there’s a lot of hype surrounding Cooper Rush as the new Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback. Dak Prescott is still out of commission after undergoing thumb surgery, and at this point, Rush’s strong play has led to whispers about the 28-year-old potentially replacing Prescott as the Cowboys’ QB1 on a more permanent basis.

For his part, it is clear that Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones is well aware of all this talk. As a matter of fact, he loves the narrative so much that he himself has done his bit to stoke the flame (via Cowboys reporter Jon Machota of The Athletic):

“Of course I want it,” Jones stated. “Of course, it means we’ve won. If he comes in here and plays as well as Prescott play, if Rush played that well over these next games ahead, I’d walk to New York to get that.”

Jerry Jones wouldn’t mind a QB controversy between Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush. He said he’d walk to New York if it meant Rush played so well going forward that the Cowboys had a tough decision to make pic.twitter.com/3aG98I3Fx5 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 22, 2022

Jones obviously has a lot of trust in Rush, and this is one of the reasons why the Cowboys opted against signing a new quarterback amid Prescott’s injury. So much so, that the 79-year-old even likened the Rush-Prescott situation to when Dak took over the helm from Tony Romo:

More from Jerry Jones talking about Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush pic.twitter.com/M0nbQJ3dWb — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 22, 2022

Jerry Jones is obviously trying to create more buzz surrounding Rush and Prescott, but for his part, Dallas star running back Ezekiel Elliot sees right through it:

“Jerry wants you clicking and listening to all of it. Marketing,” Zeke said.

We asked Zeke about this and others bringing up this narratives. “Jerry wants you clicking and listening to all of it. Marketing” 🤣 adds media says outrageous things for the clicks. No controversy in the locker room. 4 is the guy. https://t.co/ygOcpCKhrj — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) September 22, 2022

Elliot also made it abundantly clear that there’s no sort of discord inside the Cowboys locker room and that at this point, Dak Prescott still remains to be “the guy.”