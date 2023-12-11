Cowboys DT Johnathan Hankins did not suffer a major injury but will need time to recover after the win vs. the Eagles in Week 14.

The Dallas Cowboys destroyed the Philadelphia Eagles, 33-13, Sunday night at home, but it was not entirely rosy for them from start to finish. For one, Dallas defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins was carted off the field in the third period because of a lower-body injury.

The good news for Hankins and the Cowboys is that he appears to have escaped a major injury, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

“#Cowboys DT Johnathan Hankins, who left tonight’s game in pain, received an initial diagnosis of high-ankle sprain, source said. He’ll have an MRI, but it does not seem severe. Hankins should be back for the playoffs, if not sooner.”

Johnathan Hankins suffers injury in big win vs. the Eagles

Hankins is playing on a one-year deal worth $1.31 million that he signed with the Cowboys last March. He actually arrived in Dallas in 2022 via a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders and seemed to have played well enough for the Cowboys to want him back. That said, Pro Football Focus only has an overall grade of 45.5 for Hankins, a second-round pick by the New York Giants in 2013.

On the season, Hankins, a product of the Ohio State Buckeyes, has 3.0 sacks, 26 combined tackles, and two tackles for loss through 13 games.

As for the entire performance of the Cowboys' defense versus the Eagles, it was fantastic. Dallas forced three turnovers and held Philadelphia to only 17 first downs and just one attempt in the red zone. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts did not record a touchdown and only had a total of 227 total yards from scrimmage.