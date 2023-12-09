The Cowboys meet the Eagles on Sunday Night Football! It's time to continue our NFL odds series with an Eagles-Cowboys prediction and pick.

The Dallas Cowboys look for revenge against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football! It's time to continue our NFL odds series with an Eagles-Cowboys prediction and pick.

The Eagles (10-2) are coming off just their second loss of the season as they fell to the San Francisco 49ers 42-19. The Niners got their payback from last year in a big way. The Eagles are going through a tough schedule at the moment as they are coming off games against the Niners, Cowboys, Bills, Chiefs, and Dolphins. They have certainly had the toughest schedule out of anyone but it gets easier after this game against Dallas. Philly will face the Seattle Seahawks next week and after that will face the Cardinals and Giants twice to end the season. Look for the Eagles to get back on track against Dallas.

The Cowboys (9-3) are just one game behind the Eagles and have a chance to claim first place in the NFC East with a win. This is the biggest game of the season for both teams because a win would likely give them a home game for the NFC Wild Card. However, if Dallas were to win on Sunday night, don't count the Eagles out yet with the remaining opponents they face. Dallas still faces the Dolphins, Bills, and Lions. The Cowboys are coming off a monster win over Seattle 41-35 in a shootout.

Here are the Eagles-Cowboys NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Eagles-Cowboys Odds

Philadelphia Eagles: +3.5 (-122)

Dallas Cowboys: -3.5 (+100)

Over: 51.5 (-110)

Under: 51.5 (-110)

How to Watch Eagles vs. Cowboys Week 14

Time: 8:20 ET/5:20 PT

TV: NBC

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial),

Why The Eagles Could Cover The Spread

The Eagles are the underdogs on the road for this matchup and a major reason for that is because of the injury Jalen Hurts received in last week's loss to the Niners. However, Hurts is not on the injury report heading into Sunday so he should be good to go. Do you still think Marcus Mariota is better off starting over Hurts, David Carr?

The Eagles will need to scrape off the dirt they suffered in the embarrassing loss to the Niners as they have another battle on deck. Head coach Nick Sirianni said it best this week, you have to drag yourself through the mud if you want to grow. The Eagles have the confidence needed to get back on track and it will be easier knowing they already have a win over Dallas under their belt.

The run game will need to be a huge factor for the Eagles on Sunday. D'Andre Swift and Hurts have combined to rush for over 1,000 yards and 16 TDs on the season. In their win over Dallas a few weeks ago, Swift wasn't much of a factor. Kenneth Gainwell scored a 12-yard TD that ultimately could have been Swift's, but either way, expect Swift to get involved much more this time around.

The Eagles' secondary must keep CeeDee Lamb in check as the former Oklahoma Sooner had 11 catches for 191 yards on them last time out. They can't allow Dak Prescott and the offense to storm down the field every drive.

Why The Cowboys Could Cover The Spread

The Cowboys have a 14-game home win streak on the line for this matchup. Their level of play improves a ton at home and it should once again on Sunday Night against a divisional rival. Since losing to the Eagles a few weeks back, Dallas has won four straight to put them in a position to steal the division away from Philly. The offense is on fire as they have scored 40+ points in three of their last four games and they scored 33 in the other. The Cowboys are a much better team after that 32-point loss to the 49ers in Week 5.

Dak Prescott is a legitimate MVP candidate after the season is he having. He and Brock Purdy are the odds-on favorite to win the award right now. Dak has passed for 3,234 yards, 26 touchdowns, and only six interceptions on the season. He has certainly shut the haters up this season and if he takes them to the promise land then this season could go down as one of the best ever for a historic franchise. Dak should find Lamb and his receivers all game long.

Much like Philly, Dallas will need to find a way to get the run game in fashion starting with Tony Pollard. He rushed for only 51 yards in the loss to the Eagles earlier in the season.

Final Eagles-Cowboys Prediction & Pick

I think the Cowboys have a very good chance to win this game at home to keep the streak alive. However, I don't think they will win by more than a field goal if that is the case. It should be a high-scoring game again and the Eagles will cover on Sunday Night Football.

Final Eagles-Cowboys Prediction & Pick: Eagles +3.5 (-122); Over 51.5 (-110)