The Dallas Cowboys beefed up their defensive front Wednesday, bringing back defensive tackle Jonathan Hankins on a one-year deal, according to Adam Schefter.

Hankins appeared in five games for the Cowboys last season after Dallas got him from the Las Vegas Raiders via trade last October. He started three games and had 10 combined tackles with the Cowboys.

This season will be Hankins’ 11th in the NFL since being drafted by the New York Giants in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft. His best season came in 2014 with the Giants. Hankins started every game for New York that season, notching seven sacks, 12 QB hits and eight tackles for loss.

Despite that breakout of sorts in his sophomore season, Hankins has been unable to replicate those numbers during the rest of his career. In his eight seasons since 2014, Hankins has a combined 7.5 sacks and averaged 4.1 QB hits and 3.4 tackles for loss per season.

Still, Hankins has gotten consistent playing time throughout his career, in part because he’s been able to stay relatively healthy. He has started 14 or more games in seven of his 10 seasons as a pro.

Hankins also has one of the biggest bodies of any defensive lineman in the league. Hankins is listed at 6-foot-3, 340 points on Pro Football Reference. With a build like that, Hankins is able to clog running lanes and make things easier for his teammates.

Micah Parsons and the rest of the Cowboys defense will love this move. A team can never have enough depth on the defensive line, especially when it has to go up against one of the best offensive lines in the league twice a year in the Philadelphia Eagles’ front.