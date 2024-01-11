The Seahawks' betting favorite to replace Pete Carroll is the Cowboys' defensive coordinator, Dan Quinn.

The Seattle Seahawks rocked the NFL world after deciding to part ways with Pete Carroll as head coach. However, he's going to remain with the organization as an advisor. Either way, Seattle is searching for a new coach and it sounds like Dan Quinn has emerged as the betting favorite.

Quinn has been a top-head coaching candidate for the last two years now. Last offseason he chose to not take a job to remain as the defensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys. He also seems like a coach that can pick up where Carroll left off.

The Seahawks' defense would likely largely benefit with Dan Quinn leading the way. Depending on who he brings in as offensive coordinator, this could be a move that plays out well for Seattle. This roster is stacked with a ton of talent and looks ready for the next step to become a true playoff contender once again. This has to be one of the more enticing jobs on the market right now.

With that said, Quinn is not the only head coaching candidate on the betting list. The top six candidates include Dan Quinn (+100), Mike Vrabel (+400), Bobby Slowick (+600), Dave Canales (+700), Mike MacDonald (+800), and Ben Johnson (+900).

The Seahawks will be methodical in their head coaching search. These next few weeks are crucial for this organization, as well as the other teams searching for a head coach. Considering the team just made the announcement on Wednesday, the team has not yet requested any interviews as of this publishing. But that will change quickly.