Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys scored a big win on Thursday night, as they once again took care of business against the New York Giants to snap a two-game losing skid. However, the victory came at a cost, with Dallas suffering injuries to their key players.

Among Cowboys stars who got hurt in their 20-15 win over Daniel Jones and the Giants was star linebacker Micah Parsons. In the fourth quarter of the contest, Parsons exited the field with an apparent left foot injury. He even needed to get carted off to the locker room with his left foot exposed. It was not a comforting sight for the Cowboys and their fans, to say the least. However, Parsons may have allayed fears of a serious injury when he was heard in the locker room telling a teammate that he's just going to be fine.

“Yeah, I’ll be good,” Parsons said, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

The Cowboys hope that Micah Parsons will be healthy in time for their next game

The lower-body injury was actually the second one Parsons suffered in the same Giants game. He was also forced out of the contest temporarily early with a neck injury, though, he was able to return and help Dallas contain the Giants' attack.

Before he left in the fourth quarter, Parsons had recorded a pair of total tackles (both solo tackles). But for the third game in a row, the 25-year-old Parsons has failed to have a sack. So far in the 2024 NFL regular season, he only has a sack, which came during the Cowboys' Week 1 thrashing of the Cleveland Browns on the road.

Given that the Cowboys played a Thursday game in Week 4, Micah Parsons will have a longer time to rest up his banged-up body. Dallas is scheduled to play next in Week 5 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road on Oct. 6. The Cowboys will have the Detroit Lions coming over to Arlington in Week 7 on Oct. 13 before a bye comes for Dallas in Week 7.

Apart from Parsons, the Cowboys also saw the likes of DeMarcus Lawrence and Trevon Diggs.