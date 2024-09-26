The New York Giants will welcome their archrival Dallas Cowboys to MetLife Stadium on Thursday, September 26 for a Thursday Night Football showdown to kick off Week 4. Which makes it perfect time for some Giants Week 4 predictions.

Both teams enter this matchup with 1-2 records. While this record was somewhat expected for the Giants, the Cowboys were hoping to be 2-1 or even 3-0 at this point in the season. Mike McCarthy’s squad desperately needs a win or else their season could totally fall off the rails, and fans of Big Blue are desperate for anything to smile and cheer about right now.

With all that being said, here are some Giants Week 4 bold predictions as they hope to pull off a major upset. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 pm ET and the game will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video.

Giants’ defense holds CeeDee Lamb under 50 receiving yards with zero touchdowns

CeeDee Lamb is an excellent receiver, and he will be a big part of the Cowboys’ game plan. The Giants will need to slow him down if they want to have a chance of winning this game. Lamb is a skilled and versatile receiver who can beat opposing defenses in a number of ways. He’s an excellent route runner who creates separation with ease. He's elite after the catch, with the ability to break tackles and gain extra yardage.

He’s also a dominant weapon in jump ball or contested catch situations. This is where he really makes his money, with the ability to climb the ladder and pluck the ball out of the air, even when a defender is draped all over him. The Giants will no doubt have to use some creative scheming to send strategic double teams at Lamb, but it’s possible to slow him down.

If the Giants’ pass rush can do their part and get to Prescott, that will help the secondary immensely. A big part of the Giants’ plan for winning this game has to be making the Cowboys’ superstar receiver a nonfactor. Holding him to under 50 receiving yards and keeping him out of the end zone certainly fits the bill for success as far as the Giants are concerned.

Devin Singletary rushes for 150+ yards

The Dallas Cowboys have one of the worst rushing defenses in all of football, and Brian Daboll is the kind of head coach who loves to run the ball and physically punish the opposing team. Singletary is a compact, physical runner who always has a chip on his shoulder. He loves to play aggressively and punish anybody that has the audacity to dare try and tackle him.

This is the perfect matchup for Singletary, and all of the chips are falling into place for him to exceed the century mark for rushing yards. It’s possible he could have a much bigger game, though. It seems as if the stars are all aligning for Singletary to have a massive game in Week 4.

Daniel Jones is an average quarterback at best. That’s not to say he can’t get the job done, but he is really a game manager who needs everything else to work around him. With Singletary’s ability to extend drives and control the clock in the running game, the Giants can take pressure off of Jones and reduce the opportunities for him to make critical mistakes.

Malik Nabers has a 125+ receiving-yard game, with two or more touchdowns

Malik Nabers is the best weapon the Giants have offensively, and it seems as if he has breathed new life into Daniel Jones in recent weeks. Jones is going to rely on him heavily, and he has the talent to put up a monster stat line.

If the Giants get down early, they could end up fore-feeding the ball to Nabers. It's possible that he sees 15 or more targets. If that is the case, 125 receiving yards is not out of the question and it's a good bet that he'll find the end zone at least once, if not twice.

Daniel Jones doesn’t turn the ball over at all

Jones has proven he’s capable of putting up decent counting stats, but his biggest problem continues to be an inability to protect the football. The Giants simply won’t be able to win games consistently if Jones is turning the ball over. He has an opportunity in Week 4 to go out there and prove that he can play the game smarter and not be the reason that his team loses.

Jones finally has the ultimate bail-out weapon in Nabers, and that should help alleviate some of the pressure he faces in the passing game. If Jones can protect the football and play a solid game-manager role, the Giants have a chance to win a game against what most pundits and analysts consider to be a better team.

The Giants win the game by two+ touchdowns

If any three of these four predictions happen, the Giants should have a good chance to win this game in convincing fashion. If all four turn out to be true, Big Blue could even potentially win this game by two or more touchdowns.

That would have the double benefit of revitalizing the Giants’ season while demoralizing the Cowboys and knocking their season completely off track.