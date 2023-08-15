Micah Parsons sparked the concerns of Dallas Cowboys fans after a leg injury forced him out of Tuesday's practice. However, the star linebacker is not making a big deal out of the issue.

The 24-year-old Parsons sustained a leg injury during practice and didn't return, which is why there have been fears of a significant setback. While Parsons himself didn't go into detail about the issue and simply said he's going to get it checked, the defensive star did say that he's not too concerned about it.

“It's just something that happened to me, it's football. I'm not worried about it,” Parsons said, via Dallas Morning News.

Based on Micah Parsons' comments, it looks like the injury isn't bothering him that much. If that's truly the case, then it's good news since he will probably not miss time as a result. However, until the results of his tests are out, nothing is guaranteed.

Of course any long-term injury to Parsons would be a devastating blow to the Cowboys, who have high hopes of contending better in the 2023 season. He is their best defensive player, and he has been a standout performer for Dallas in training camp.

Hopefully Parsons' injury isn't really that serious and that he won't need to be sidelined because of it. The Cowboys will play the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2 of the preseason, and hopes are high that Parsons will be there. After all, it's a good match for Micah and Dallas as they test their mettle against the 2022 Super Bowl contenders.