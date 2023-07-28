The Dallas Cowboys have barely broken in their cleats at training camp and already star pass rusher Micah Parsons is wasting no time talking a big game on his team's chances in the NFC this season.

Parsons appeared on DFW radio station 105.3 The Fan to talk about the upcoming season on Thursday. When asked about what he believes the Cowboys' standing is in the NFC, Parsons didn't mince words.

“I think we are the top team in the NFC,” Parsons said. “No one can beat [us] except [ourselves].”

There has certainly been a power vacuum left in the NFC by the departure of some of the game's best passers of all time. Tom Brady's retirement and Aaron Rodgers' trade to the New York Jets opens the door for the new powerhouses of the NFC to take the throne. As far as Parsons is concerned, the Cowboys are one of those powerhouses.

Parsons also made a direct comment about the Philadelphia Eagles, referencing Javon Hargraves' departure and comparing Philly's returning players to the Cowboys'.

“We didn't lose a Javon Hargrave and then draft somebody,” Parsons said. “We have everybody across the board.”

The Cowboys are primed to compete with Philadelphia and the San Francisco 49'ers atop the NFC in 2023, but they'll have to flip the script on previous seasons for Parsons' proclamation to ring true. Philadelphia won the NFC East last season and the Cowboys have been bounced out of the playoffs before the NFC Championship by the Niners in each of the last two seasons.