Jake Paul and Mike Tyson's heavily anticipated fight took place on Friday night, with Paul eventually prevailing via judge's decision after the bout went a full eight rounds. There were quite a few stars in attendance for this fight, which took place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and that included Dallas Cowboys superstar linebacker Micah Parsons.

While there was a lot of hype around this fight, it ultimately ended up being widely panned, with many fans quickly realizing that expecting much from a 58-year old Tyson was a bad idea. Parsons was among the folks who wasn't pleased with the fight, so after it ended, he called out Paul on X, formerly known as Twitter, challenging him to an eight-round fight after he easily dispatched Tyson.

Via Micah Parsons:

“Eff that!! Jake let’s go 8 rounds!!!!”

Micah Parsons wants to be Jake Paul's next opponent after Mike Tyson bout

Paul has a history of choosing unique opponents for his fights; case in point, he just fought a guy in Tyson who is 31 years older than him. So while it may seem like a far-fetched idea, with Paul, that term doesn't exist. Parsons has never participated in a real boxing match, but he does box frequently as part of his training for football, and given his status as one of the premier athletes in the game, it's not a stretch to suggest he could get himself in proper shape for a potential fight with Paul.

What Paul's next steps are after this fight remains to be seen, but it seems like all options are on the table, including a potential match with Parsons. For now, Parsons is going to be focused on finishing the 2024 campaign with the Cowboys, but who knows, maybe Paul will take him up on this offer, which would result in another must-watch event for boxing fans everywhere.