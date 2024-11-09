While it was said that the Dallas Cowboys will not put Dak Prescott on the injured reserve list, brutal new information came out saying that the star quarterback will miss the rest of the season according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Suffered in the Cowboys loss to the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday, Prescott will get season-ending surgery on his partially torn hamstring which Schefter mentioned how it is “pending the opinion of one final specialist.”

There is no doubt that this is brutal news as besides being the main offensive engine of the team, the Cowboys gave Prescott the largest quarterback contract in history worth $240 million lasting four years. He would say after the loss to the Falcons that he felt an area in his body “pull,” which he admits he's never experienced before according to The Athletic.

In Prescott's place, it will be back up quarterback Cooper Rush that will try to keep the ship afloat for this season as it was already a disappointing one.

As Cowboys lose Dak Prescott for season, in comes Cooper Rush

He has the confidence in his teammates, especially tight end Jake Ferguson who compliments the 30-year-old's work ethic according to ESPN.

“Red's part of this team,” Ferguson said. “We talk about 4 [Prescott] a lot, but a lot of people don't understand how hard Coop works. And you see it day in, day out, and you know when he's thrown in the fire that he's red and he is the fire.”

“If you see a quick flash of red on Sunday, don't be afraid,” Ferguson continued. “It's just No. 10.”

While the season has been an inconsistent one with constant conversation of Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy being on the hot seat, Rush has expressed how he is way comfortable and vocal as a leader. The same sentiments were echoed by Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer who touted how “calm” the veteran is, which will be needed since having the iconic star on your helmet comes with immense pressure.

“He's unflappable,” Schottenheimer said. “I mean he's very calm. It's hard to tell whether he's playing great, we're playing great. I think that's a sign of a really, really good quarterback. He doesn't give highs and lows. He's like these professional golfers that you see and you don't know if shot 8 under or 8 over. I think that speaks to his experience.”

At any rate, Dallas losing Prescott will be one of the laundry list of reasons for disappointment this season as the team is 3-5 which puts them third in the NFC East. Cowboys face the Philadelphia Eagles, who are second in the division at 6-2 this season, on Sunday afternoon.