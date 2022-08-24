Cowboys’ Micah Parsons set to roast Skip Bayless on a weekly basis throughout 2022 NFL season

Sports fans will be seeing a whole lot of Dallas Cowboys’ second-year linebacker Micah Parsons in 2022. In addition to his role as an everyday starter for America’s Team, Parsons is reportedly set to make weekly appearances on one of the most popular sports talk shows in the country. Via an announcement from the show’s official Twitter account, Parsons will appear on FS1’s Undisputed with Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe every Tuesday throughout the entire NFL season.

Welcome @MicahhParsons11!! Eleven From Heaven will be joining Undisputed throughout the NFL season! 👀 pic.twitter.com/ijfLell1nG — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) August 24, 2022

Similar to the weekly appearances Aaron Rodgers has made on the Pat McAfee Show over the past couple of years, Parsons will be a regular guest on Undisputed throughout the season. He’ll get the opportunity to join in on debates with Bayless and Sharpe, which could potentially feature the chance for Parsons to body Bayless in a back-and-forth discussion.

Considering Bayless is a die-hard Cowboys fan, he’s probably ecstatic to have one of the team’s most prolific players coming on his show every week. You can bet your bottom dollar that Skip and Shannon will try to make the most of Parsons’ appearances, and it will hopefully result in some high-quality Cowboys content.

Parsons seems eager to get started in his guest role on FS1, responding to the announcement in order to share his excitement ahead of the opportunity.

Blessings ! Excited to start this journey ! https://t.co/9go0KPykHa — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) August 24, 2022

The Cowboys will be hoping that Parsons can be as entertaining off the field as he was during his rookie season on it. Last year, Micah Parsons won Defensive Rookie of the Year and made both the Pro Bowl and the First-Team All-Pro after recording 84 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 30 QB hits, 13.0 sacks, and three forced fumbles in his rookie season.

Despite his prolific numbers in the regular season, the Cowboys were plagued by an early playoff exit at the hands of the 49ers.