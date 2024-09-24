The Dallas Cowboys are facing a challenging start to their 2024 NFL season. They've suffered consecutive losses and now sit at 1-2, putting them in a difficult spot in what was viewed coming into the year as a critical campaign in the wake of their latest early postseason exit.

Players, management, and the coaching staff are under heavy criticism from frustrated fans, and a viral moment after Sunday’s game showed quarterback Dak Prescott making a pointed comment toward a group of fans as the team headed to the locker room.

“Jump off if you want, please. Please,” Prescott was heard saying.

On Monday’s episode of his podcast ‘The Edge', Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons addressed Prescott's comment to fans, revealing that he had said the same thing to them during practice, via Bleacher Report.

“He said the same thing to the guys, right? ‘Jump off if you want to.' I have full belief in this guy,” Parsons said. “Like I said man, I know what he's been through – the triumphs, the trials and tribulations, look where he's at now.

“He's going to overcome everything, man. I think he's so much bigger than what this is, and he's going to get us where we need to go. I mean, not once in any game has he given up.”

Parsons added that he believes the Cowboys are lucky to face struggles early in the season, rather than peaking too soon like last year, which led to their postseason defeat.

“You're happy this stuff happens earlier versus last year when we had so much success, and we were like, ‘Man, the Cowboys are so good!' Then we hit this period when we were like, ‘Oh snap! We're really struggling and don't know what's going on!'” he said. “You're going into the playoffs at 12-5, a high-ranked team and you lose in the first round because you couldn't stop a certain thing.

“So now, we're 1-2 and on the opposite end where we aren't starting so fast. We have this opportunity to keep getting better, keep getting better….at the end of the day, that's what this journey is about. We just gotta find our groove.”

Micah Parsons didn't mince words following Cowboys loss to Ravens

It was clear that Parsons is unhappy with how badly things have been going for the Cowboys in the season's early goings, as evidenced by his immediate postgame comments via Athlon Sports.

“I really believe we’re being tested, I’m being tested, but there has to come a day,” Parsons said. “It’s humbling. At an all-time high, God always finds a way to put you back down, and right now, we’re low as s***.”

The Cowboys will be back in action Thursday evening against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, a prime opportunity to channel their frustrations and work their way towards a badly-needed victory.