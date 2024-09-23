The Dallas Cowboys almost made a miraculous comeback against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3 after being down 28-6 going into the fourth quarter. Instead, they were not able to complete the comeback and lost 28-25, and their second straight game of the season. After the game, Dak Prescott was seen walking to the locker room and had a short message to the fans, saying “Jump off if you want.”

Skip Bayless, one of the Cowboys' biggest fans and also biggest critics, went on X, formerly Twitter, and shared his thoughts on Prescott's comments.

“I just saw Dak saying, ‘Jump off if you want.' I FEEL LIKE JUMPING OUT THE WINDOW AFTER WATCHING YOUR TEAM PLAY, DAK. YOU MAKE THE MOST MONEY IN THE NFL, WHICH COST US DEREK HENRY,” Bayless wrote. “YOUR TEAM CAN'T RUN OR STOP THE RUN. NOW YOU WANT BLIND LOYALTY???”

Right after the game, Bayless made a video discussing the Cowboys' loss.

“Did I ever get a kick out of that comeback? But did I ever get a kick in the stomach out of Baltimore rushing for 274 yards at Jerry World? Did I ever get a kick in the stomach out of being down 28-6 with Justin Tucker attempting a 41-yard chip shot-for-him field goal with 10 minutes left in the game to put them up 31-6? Yeah, we came back, but the truth is my Dallas Cowboys are still pretty terrible,” Bayless said.

Cowboys come up short against Ravens in fourth quarter

Dak Prescott finished the game with 379 passing yards and two touchdowns and also ran for one touchdown. The Cowboys were able to put up 19 points in the fourth quarter, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Ravens. The Cowboys are now sitting at 1-2, which many probably didn't expect from them to start the season.

After the game, Prescott shared that the Cowboys have to have a short memory as they head into a short week.

“Make sure guys don’t dwell. They can feel bad tonight, but come the morning, it’s over with. If you’re dwelling on that, you’re not going to prepare the right away,” Prescott said. “You’re still going to be looking back at things you could have done, should have done.”

The Cowboys' defense hasn't been the best to start the season, and during times on the sidelines, you can see the frustration on some of the players' faces. The hope is that they can get things together in their Week 4 matchup against the New York Giants.