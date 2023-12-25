Cowboys star pass rusher Micah Parsons complained about the shoddy officiating after a brutal loss to the Dolphins.

What's the biggest problem in the NFL today? Is it a lack of great quarterback play? Bad games on prime-time television? Teams refusing to run the ball? All of those issues pale in comparison to the terrible officiating this season. It feels like every game, there's at least one awful call that fans unanimously agree on. That's exactly what happened during the Dallas Cowboys' loss to the Miami Dolphins.

During the hotly-contested game, Cowboys star Micah Parsons did his best to get to Tua Tagovailoa. However, Parsons was unable to, in part due to some missed holding calls by the referees. The replays showed some pretty egregious holds. After the game, Parsons complained about the unfair officiating, per Jon Machota.

Parsons on his roughing the passer penalty: “(The ref) said my intent was to punish the quarterback. How am I trying to punish him if I'm just trying to sack him? It's not like it was a late hit. It's not like I'm leaving my feet. I didn't lead with my head. I don't know how you make that call.”

Parsons also insinuated that the Cowboys get shafted by calls because, well, they're the Cowboys.

“It's mind-blowing, the things that are getting called, and the positions that we get put in. We just have to learn how to fight the adversity. I know a lot of it is BS, but it's the world we live in. We've got the star on our helmet. … It's just hard to play defense.”

The Cowboys were one of the most penalized teams last season, and that continues today. One of those roughing the passer calls looked like textbook RTP, to be fair. However, Parsons is also complaining about not getting holding calls. When you feel like you don't get any calls your way, it makes the ones called against you feel even worse.

In any case, the Cowboys now look to put this game behind them. Up next is a date against the Lions. Can Dallas hold onto the NFC East crown?