Michael Gallup gets promising injury update ahead of Week 2

Wednesday proved to be a massive day for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup, who continues to recover from an ACL tear in January. He participated for the first time in 7-on-7 drills with no setbacks, moving one step closer to returning.

Via Michael Gehlken:

“Cowboys WR Michael Gallup participated in 7-on-7 drills Wednesday for first time since Jan. 2 ACL tear, coach Mike McCarthy said. No setbacks. Will build upon that activity today in pads.”

That’s crucial for Michael Gallup. As noted, He’ll practice with pads on Thursday. The wideout suffered the injury in Week 17 against the Arizona Cardinals while catching a touchdown pass. He didn’t undergo surgery until February due to swelling. The Cowboys WR room is already looking thin and the absence of Gallup isn’t helping. Plus, Dak Prescott just got hurt as well which has Dallas fans hyperventilating already.

Gallup was one of the team’s best downfield threats in 2021 and easily their second-best wide receiver to CeeDee Lamb. After Amari Cooper left for the Cleveland Browns, it’s absolutely integral that Gallup is back soon.

Last season, he finished with 35 receptions for 445 yards and two touchdowns. The Cowboys put him on the active roster because there was always a hope he’d play within the first four weeks of the campaign. At this rate, that looks like it’ll happen. As Clarence Hill noted though, it won’t be this weekend:

Michael Gallup is a player Dallas needs to be healthy. That’s all there is to it. Let’s just hope he keeps trending in the right direction.