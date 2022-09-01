‘He’s that ready’: Jerry Jones offers definitive take on Michael Gallup’s looming Cowboys return

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup made it through the roster cuts down to the 53-man roster. That left some people wondering whether he could be ready for Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones poured cold water on that notion, but did provide exciting news though.

Jones joined 105.3 The Fan, via Charean Williams at NBC Sports, earlier this week. He detailed the status of Gallup.

“If Tampa were the Super Bowl, he would be lining up and playing. And, so, we’re going to be cautious — not cautious, but conservative — with him. He won’t be out there more than likely against Tampa, but if it were the Super Bowl, he would be out there. He’s that ready,” the Cowboys owner said.

The idea that Gallup could play if Week 1 was the Super Bowl is interesting. The Cowboys number two receiver is only six and a half months removed from surgery to repair his torn ACL he suffered against the Arizona Cardinals on January 2nd.

The Cowboys have been facing serious questions surrounding their wide receiving corps. CeeDee Lamb is undeniably a stud receiver. But with Gallup on the mend, who is going to step up? Dallas brought in James Washington through free agency. He was injured in training camp and is slated to miss most of the season.

The only other Cowboys wide receivers on the depth chart are Noah Brown, Jalen Tolbert, Dennis Houston and KaVontae Turpin. Obviously, there is justified reasons for concern. But if Gallup is progressing as nicely as Jones makes it sound, the Cowboys might not be as bad off as many thought.