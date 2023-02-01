Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup was reportedly operated this week to repair lower-body injuries, according to Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News.

“Gallup had his right knee and right ankle both scoped, two people with knowledge of the session said Tuesday. Despite the minimally-invasive meniscus repair and ankle clean-up, the plan is for Gallup to be a full participant when the Cowboys formally reconvene in April for the start of their spring workout program,” Gehlken reports.

Michael Gallup was among the most disappointing players for the Cowboys in the past season. He suffered a torn ACL in Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season and spent the ensuing offseason recovering from the injury. Gallup would also miss the first three games of the 2022 NFL campaign, managing to see action in all Dallas outings the rest of the way including in the two contests in the playoffs.

Gallup, who signed a five-year deal worth $57.5 million in March 2022 (a couple of months after suffering the torn ACL injury), finished the 2022 NFL season with just 424 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 39 receptions. Apart from Cowboys receiving leader CeeDee Lamb, tight end Dalton Schultz and wide receiver Noah Brown also had more receiving yards than Gallup last season.

After a down season, Gallup could be due for a strong rebound in 2023, assuming he doesn’t pick up any significant injury along the way in the offseason.

A product of Colorado State, Gallup was selected in the third round (81st overall) by the Cowboys in the 2018 NFL Draft.