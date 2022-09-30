Michael Gallup’s status for Week 4 vs. Commanders is great news for Cowboys, Cooper Rush

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to win their third straight game behind Cooper Rush in Week 4. After two straight wins, Rush has the team headed in the right direction. As they host the Washington Commanders, they are certainly happy to see that Michael Gallup will likely be playing.

Gallup is off of the Cowboys’ injury report after practicing all week, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. All signs point to him making his season debut.

#Cowboys WR Michael Gallup (knee) is off the injury report after a full week of practice. Appears Sunday vs. the #Commanders will be his season debut. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 30, 2022

Gallup’s return is fantastic news for the Cowboys. After tearing his ACL last season, he is now good to go again. He could have gone last week but, according to Patrik Walker of the team’s website, he chose to make sure he was completely ready to go so that he wouldn’t get hurt again right away.

“We’ve got a lot of games left to play, and I’m trying to be out there the whole time,” Gallup said, adding that he “for sure” is looking to avoid another lengthy injury absence. With Dalton Schultz dealing with a knee injury, Gallup’s return comes at the perfect time. He joins CeeDee Lamb and Noah Brown as the Cowboys’ pass-catching options. In nine games last year, he tallied 445 yards on 35 catches, including two touchdowns.

With Dak Prescott looking to return to action next week against the Los Angeles Rams, things are starting to look up for the Cowboys. Michael Gallup’s return to the field will get the team closer to full health as they look to get back to the playoffs.