Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin welcomes the idea of wide receiver CeeDee breaking his single-season franchise records

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is just three receptions away from breaking Hall of Fame WR Michael Irvin's single-season franchise reception record. Irvin has held the record since putting up 111 in 1995, and Lamb is currently at 109 this year. The closest Cowboy to approach breaking this record over the years is former tight end Jason Witten, who had 110 receptions in 2012.

Lamb is also in reach of breaking Irvin's single-season franchise receiving yards record. Irvin set the record with 1,603 yards in 1995, which makes Lamb 179 yard short of passing that mark. Lamb has 1,424 yards with two games left.

Michael Irvin welcomes the idea of Lamb breaking his record, in part because it makes his former number, 88, look good.

“Yeah I love it. Listen, if you retire a number they put it in the raptors,” Irvin. “When you're number is on the best player's back, every time they make a play they go ‘oh he looks like Mike Irvin.' If he drops a ball they go ‘Michael Irvin with the drop.' When we get to these places where we're breaking records, I love it because it brings back the history … especially when this man wears the same number that I wore,” via FOX Sports Undisputed.

.@michaelirvin88 welcomes CeeDee Lamb breaking his team's single-season reception record: “I want him to experience what I got: the record and ring the same year.” pic.twitter.com/7YrkqlG7zw — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) December 29, 2023

“We have an 88 club, we text each other all time,” Irvin added. “Let's keep this in the family. That's what that means. That perpetuates the growing and the glowing of the 88. I love that he's breaking the record. We picked him to wear 88, he asked me about it and I told him the responsibility. He has upheld his end of wearing that number … I want him to experience what I got: the record and ring the same year”

Since the Cowboys do not retire numbers, they have an epic tradition on receivers who have worn the number 88, including Ron Sellers, Drew Pearson, Michael Irvin, Antonio Bryant, Dez Bryant and now CeeDee Lamb. Lamb breaking records will only add to the legendary status of the Cowboys #88.