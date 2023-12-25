CeeDee Lamb is getting closer to Tyreek Hill's record.

The Dallas Cowboys go as Dak Prescott goes, but they wouldn't have one of the best offenses in the NFL if it wasn't for the brilliance of CeeDee Lamb. The wideout is having a breathtaking season for America's Team and despite Sunday's slim 22-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins, Lamb continued his torrid campaign and in the process, moved closer to a unique Tyreek Hill record.

Lamb now sits at 1,424 receiving yards and 101 rushing yards on the season. That's second all-time behind only Hill, who is a Swiss Army knife in his own right.

Via OptaSTATS:

CeeDee Lamb has 101 rushing and 1424 receiving yards this season. Only one player has had more receiving yards in season all-time while rushing for at least 100 yards, Lamb's opponent today Tyreek Hill in 2018 (1479 receiving/151 rushing). pic.twitter.com/bSYMdF7SDX — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) December 25, 2023

It's not just about the ability to impact the game on the ground and downfield. Lamb's numbers are insane in regards to receiving yards but he's still managed to make his presence felt from time-time as a back. That's special. Elite is the only way to explain it.

CeeDee Lamb balled out in Week 16, reeling in six catches for 118 yards and a touchdown. That was his seventh game of 100+ yards receiving. But, he's still trailing Cheetah for the league lead, who sits at 1,641 yards. Regardless, Lamb is playing a massive part in the Cowboys' success and that's really what matters.

While Lamb did finish with just over 1,300 yards last season including nine touchdowns, 2023 is definitely a career year for him. He's easily Dak's most reliable target and will be an important piece in the playoffs as Dallas looks to make a Super Bowl run.

Will Lamb reach or surpass Hill's record from 2018? Although it doesn't necessarily matter, it's very possible considering America's Team has a pair of games left on the schedule.