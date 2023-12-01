Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy sees similarities between Dak Prescott and his former MVP, Super Bowl-winning QB, Aaron Rodgers.

The Dallas Cowboys pulled out a hard-fought 41-35 win in Week 13 over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott played well, leading his team to a late victory, and is now officially a true NFL MVP candidate. This led current Dallas and former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy to compare Prescott to an MVP quarterback he knows well: Aaron Rodgers.

“Dak's playing great ball. It's fun when you're in this rhythm,” McCarthy told reporters when comparing Prescott to Rodgers, per ESPN. “He has such great command. And it's just a connection with his teammates. We're getting in and out of things seamlessly. We're playing with really good pace. And that's how we want to attack. You can only do it with a championship-caliber quarterback. And Dak is that guy.”

Before leading the Cowboys, Mike McCarthy coached Aaron Rodgers and the Packers from 2006 to Week 13 of 2018. Rodgers took over from Brett Favre as the team’s starter in 2008. After that, the pair won a Super Bowl in the 2010 season, and the QB won the NFL MVP Award in 2011 and 2014.

Dak Prescott for MVP?

Following the Cowboys' win over the Seahawks in Week 13, Dak Prescott is now a legit MVP candidate. On Thursday, he was 29-of-41 for 299 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also led two late fourth-quarter scoring drives to comeback and ice the game.

With five games left to play in the 2023 campaign, Prescott has 3,234 passing yards (third in the league) completing 70.1% of his passes (second by 0.1% to Brock Purdy) with a league-leading 26 touchdown passes. He also has two rushing touchdowns.

Prescott will face some stiff competition from fellow NFC East QB Jalen Hurts for the MVP trophy, and the winner of Week 14’s Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles showdown might win more than just the division.