The Dallas Cowboys were able to get a Thanksgiving win against the New York Giants, winning 27-20. Not only were they able to get the win, but they got it in front of their fans, something that hadn't been done in 334 days. Their last home win was against the Detroit Lions on December 23, 2023.

The losing at home started when the Green Bay Packers beat them in the wild-card round of the playoffs, but before then, they had won 16 straight games. Coming into their game against the Giants, they had lost six home games in a row and set an NFL record by trailing by at least 20 points in all of those games.

After the game, head coach Mike McCarthy was honest about the Cowboys finally getting a win at home.

“It was definitely overdue,” McCarthy said via ESPN's Todd Archer. “It was important to get the win on a lot of fronts, but it was really important to get a home win.”

The Cowboys have now won two games in a row, and looking like they have momentum heading into the latter part of the season.

Cowboys take care of Giants at home on Thanksgiving

The Cowboys have beaten two of their division opponents in back-t0-back weeks. Last week, it was the Washington Commanders, which turned into a thriller at the end of the game, and this week, it was a dominant performance against the Giants.

“We feel a lot differently today than we did Saturday night going into Washington. That's fair and accurate. It's a good feeling,” Mike McCarthy said after the game. “This is where we deserve to be. We've had to fight to get here. We're still in the valley of adversity. We've taken two steps forward, but we've still got a long ways to go. We recognize that.”

The Cowboys are now 5-7 and are on the outside looking in at the playoff picture, but their next two games come against the Cincinnati Bengals and Carolina Panthers, two teams that aren't having the best season as well. If The Cowboys can win those two games and get help from other teams, there's a chance they could get in the conversation for a wild-card spot.

Injuries have been the story of the season for the Cowboys, but they're hoping they can get Demarcus Lawrence and Trevon Diggs back next week so they can go on a run. Both sides of the ball have stepped up for the Cowboys, and if they continue this, they can make their season interesting at the end of the year.