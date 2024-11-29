Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys defeated the New York Giants by a final score of 27-20 on Thanksgiving. Parsons sent out a message on X, formerly Twitter following the game.

“We ain’t done,” the Cowboys star wrote.

Parsons had a motivational message to share in his postgame interview as well, via FOX Sports: NFL.

“To be honest, it's really been why not us? Everybody counted us out,” Parsons said. “It was just like, enough is enough. We know who we got, we know what we can do here. And I believe in every one of these guys. I believe we are going to turn it around and make a run.”

Dallas is now just 5-7. They are not out of the postseason conversation, but the Cowboys will need to be extremely consistent over the final few weeks of the season in order to clinch a postseason spot. Parsons is doing everything he can to help his team.

“There has been a lot of trash-talk out there,” Parsons said. “Talking about, what difference can we make? Man, we still got some guys coming back… I'm telling you right now, we coming.”

Will the Cowboys be able to make the playoffs this year? There is still reason to be skeptical, but Parsons clearly believes in his team. Their schedule suggests they could finish the season strong.

In their next game, Dallas will play a Cincinnati Bengals team that has endured an up-and-down 2024 campaign. The Cowboys will then battle a struggling Carolina Panthers team before taking on the mediocre Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

However, the Cowboys' final two games of the season will be against postseason contenders in the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders. Nevertheless, Micah Parsons and the Cowboys are not giving up hope. For now, they will enjoy their Thanksgiving following a quality victory over the Giants.