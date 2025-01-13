The Dallas Cowboys are moving on from head coach Mike McCarthy. He was under an exclusive negotiating window but contract talks never picked up. After a brutal seven-win season, they have an opening and will start interviewing candidates soon. Cowboys fans want franchise legend and current Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders to come back to Arlington.

@mikeMaher posted, “The Cowboys hiring Deion Sanders would also be the most Cowboys move ever. Jerry would do that just for the attention.” There is no doubt that hiring Sanders would turn up the noise in Dallas. After a season where so much of the press was negative, Jones is likely yearning for more press on the team.

@bor_is_enko says that “[The] Cowboys need Deion Sanders at HC.” While @jwaggs10 found the comedy in the possibility, “Cowboys hiring Deion Sanders aren’t they,” with a laughing emoji.

Media members believe Dallas could make the move as well, including Ross Tucker of the Ross Tucker Podcast. “Dallas Cowboys head coach Deion Sanders?” @Blain_Crain from The Daily Wire suggests “Deion Sanders knows how to win and turn teams around. He’s a Cowboys legend and could bring that same energy to Dallas as head coach.”

Jerry Jones enters the search for the tenth Dallas head coach with a white whale that fans want and could turn it around. But does it make sense?

Should the Cowboys hire Deion Sanders?

There are plenty of options to be Dallas' next head coach. They have a quarterback in Dak Prescott that is under contract so if a coach likes him as the future option, it is an attractive job. While Sanders could be the coach of the future, there are more experienced NFL minds who will contend for the job.

When the Cowboys finally moved on from Jason Garrett after ten years, they went with McCarthy because he had winning experience. He won 12 games in three straight regular seasons but only won one playoff game. History is often instructive and a coach with NFL experience could be the answer in Dallas.

Garrett had three years of experience as the Cowboys offensive coordinator before he was hired as the head coach. Before that, Wade Phillips and Bill Parcells also had NFL experience. While Sanders has been a head coach in two spots in college, he does not have any pro experience.

But if there was one person who could render that history meaningless it's Sanders. He turned around an abysmal Colorado program and is a Cowboys legend. Anything can happen and Sanders to Dallas is certainly in the cards.